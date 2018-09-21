Suit: Jim Gaffigan's Kid Socked Man With Soccer Ball While Filming Commercial In North Jersey

Jim Gaffigan is facing a lawsuit filed by a Queens, N.Y. man accusing the funnyman's daughter of hitting him in the head with soccer ball while filming a commercial in New Jersey.

James Kent in the suit alleges he was working a 2016 TV commercial for Chrysler Pacifica in Montclair -- featuring Gaffigan -- when the comedian's then 11-year-old, Marre, socked him with the ball, the New York Post says.

The suit, filed last week in Superior Court, says that neither Gaffigan nor director Martin Granger were watching Marre when the incident occurred. Kent is seeking unspecified damages, The Post says.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.