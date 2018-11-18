Thank Bergen County Strip Club For Exposing 'Unconstitutional' BYOB Ad Ban

BYOB advertising in New Jersey was recently ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge after a strip club with a Bergen County location challenged free speech grounds, NJ.com reports .

While New Jersey law allows customers to bring their own alcoholic beverages, such restaurants that advertised it were subject to prosecution as a disorderly persons's offense and other penalties.

Stiletto -- with one location on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt -- didn't think that was fair.

The club last year filed a lawsuit saying it wanted to encourage customers to bring their own drinks, but feared the penalties of doing such, the NJ.com article says.

As a result of the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez said the content-based restriction on speech "fails strict scrutiny because it is not supported by a compelling government interest."

