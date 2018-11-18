Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: iPhone Seller Severely Beaten In Route 46 Motel Robbery, South Hackensack Police Capture Trio
news

Thank Bergen County Strip Club For Exposing 'Unconstitutional' BYOB Ad Ban

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Stiletto on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt.
Stiletto on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt. Photo Credit: Google Maps

BYOB advertising in New Jersey was recently ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge after a strip club with a Bergen County location challenged free speech grounds, NJ.com reports .

While New Jersey law allows customers to bring their own alcoholic beverages, such restaurants that advertised it were subject to prosecution as a disorderly persons's offense and other penalties.

Stiletto -- with one location on Paterson Plank Road in Carlstadt -- didn't think that was fair.

The club last year filed a lawsuit saying it wanted to encourage customers to bring their own drinks, but feared the penalties of doing such, the NJ.com article says.

As a result of the suit, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez said the content-based restriction on speech "fails strict scrutiny because it is not supported by a compelling government interest."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.