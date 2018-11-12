THIS WEEKEND: Hackensack's Deputy Mayor Giving Away Free Turkeys

Giving thanks is about giving back for Hackensack Deputy Mayor David Sims.

For the second year in a row, Sims will be giving Thanksgiving turkeys to local families in need as part of of Hackensack Jr. Basketball’s (HJB) Turkey Give-A-Way.

The deputy mayor will be in Carver Park on Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. Recipients have been selected in advance by local churches and organizations and vouchers have been distributed.

Last year, 140 turkeys were distributed.

Participating organizations this year include Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated Bergen Alumnae Chapter, the Nu Beta Beta Chapter of Omega Psi Fraternity and volunteers from P.S. 89 The Williamsbridge School in The Bronx.

Event sponsors are Paula’s Soul Food Cafe, Meridia Metro Apartments on State and Main streets, Choripan, AAMCO Transmission, ShopRite of Hackensack, The Labrosse Foundation, Dr. Rita Suri’s and The Gray Firm.

