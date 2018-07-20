Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Super Soaker: Stormy Day Will Bring Showers, Heavy Downpours
news

Totowa Woman Scarred For Life After Finding Dead Rodent In Arizona Drink, Suit Says

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
A Totowa woman says she found a dead rodent in an Arizona beverage and is scarred for life.
A Totowa woman says she found a dead rodent in an Arizona beverage and is scarred for life. Photo Credit: Arizona Beverages

A Totowa woman hoping for a refreshing beverage said she cracked open a can of Arizona to discover a dead rodent, according to a lawsuit filed in Superior Court.

Samantha Corrado says she bought the drink at the Union Boulevard CVS in August 2016, finished the whole drink and then noticed that the can still weighed more than she was used to, the suit says.

She looked in and saw the dead rodent, which was not specified in the lawsuit.

Corrado said she has since been plagued with psychiatric and psychological issues and thus is suing Arizona Beverages USA, CVS Pharmacy, the bottling company along with other parties.

A CVS told multiple news outlets that the company was not aware of the allegations while Arizona did not respond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.