Traveler May Have Exposed North Jersey Gym To Measles, NY Health Department Says

An international traveler may have exposed members of a Montvale gym to measles when he visited North Jersey and parts of New York earlier this month.

The Israeli traveler potentially exposing others to measles between Oct. 4 and 11, the New York State Health Department announced.

The man visited multiple area venues including:

Congregation Bais Elazer, 26 Voyager Court, Monsey, N.Y.

Mia's Reflexology, 191 South Main Street, New City, N.Y.

Life Time Athletic, 10 Van Riper Road, Montvale, N.J.

Wesley Kosher, 455 Route 306, Monsey, N.Y.

Congregation Borov, 2 Parker Road, Monsey, N.Y.

Costco, 50 Overlook Blvd., Nanuet, N.Y.

Care 365, 1 Main Street, Monsey, N.Y.

Westchester Medical Center Emergency Room, N.Y.

All individuals who were exposed to measles, particularly those without immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms, the health department said.

Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10 to 12 days after exposure but may appear as early as seven days and as late as 21 days after exposure.

Measles is a highly-contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. People first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash.

To prevent the spread of illness, the health department advised individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care.

