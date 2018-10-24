Contact Us
Victim Of New Milford Hit-Run ID'd As 83-Year-Old Postal Worker

Andres Villaluna, 83 of New Milford, was identified by his family as the victim of a fatal hit and run. Photo Credit: Andres Villaluna Jr.

An 83-year-old retired postal worker from New Milford was identified by family as the victim of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred just feet from his home early Thursday.

Andres Villaluna was headed out on his routine walk to Welsh Farms, but was struck while crossing on his return trip home, ABC7 reports.

He was remembered as a hard-working man who rarely called out sick in the nearly three decades he was working at the main U.S. post office in Manhattan.

Although the driver fled the scene, many others stopped to call police, Villaluna Jr. said.

Authorities are still seeking the driver.

