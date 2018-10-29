Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

news

Video Shows Passenger Tormenting NJ Transit Conductor After Train Loses Power

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
610 MOBO ( Montclair Boonton) Train From PENN.
610 MOBO ( Montclair Boonton) Train From PENN. Video Credit: 610 MOBO TRAIN From NY PENN 10-29-18

A more than 5-minute video posted to YouTube shows an upset NJ Transit passenger lashing out at a helpless conductor after the train lost power.

The video begins in the middle of the upset woman's tyrant on a dark Montclair-Boonton line train Monday.

“I am a customer and you are supposed to provide customer service, you don’t put your finger in my face,” the woman yelled.

The conductor, who identifies herself as Marisa, remained calm throughout.

“You’re upset, I get that,” she said. “We’re all pissed off here, every single one of us. We’re all stuck in the same situation.”

Other passengers tried to deescalate the situation, some coming to the conductor's defense.

“Interfering with the train crew is five years in jail,” one passenger said. “Do you think your abuse is going to make the situation better for anyone here? Why don’t you sit down like the rest of us and suck it up like we all are?”

WATCH VIDEO FOR MORE.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.