VIDEO: Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway: I'm A Victim Of Sexual Assault

Cecilia Levine
Counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, tells CNN's Jake Tapper that she is a victim of sexual assault while discussing the testimonies of Christine Blasey Ford and Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Video Credit: CNN
Alpine's Kellyanne Conway. Photo Credit: Kellyanne Conway Twitter

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway of Alpine revealed Sunday to Jake Tapper on CNN's "State of the Union" that she is a victim of sexual assault.

While discussing the debate around Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Conway said she felt empathetic for victims.

"I don't expect Judge Kavanaugh or Jake Tapper or Jeff Flake or anybody to be held responsible for that," Conway said. "You have to be responsible for your own conduct."

Tapper noted this was the first time he's heard Conway come forward with that information and apologized. He also pointed out that she works for Trump, who accused the women who gave testimonies of lying and has been accused of sexual harassment and assault himself.

"Don't conflate that with this," Conway shot back, "and certainly don't conflate that with what happened to me."

Jump to the 11-minute mark to watch.

