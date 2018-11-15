'Beautiful & Soulful With Fierce Catwalk': North Jersey Model Joan Juengling Dies, 28

Beautiful and soulful with one of the fiercest catwalks.

This is how Passaic County native Joan Juengling is being remembered by photographers, modeling agencies and non-profit organizations she supported following her death on Nov. 13.

Born in Paterson and raised in Clifton and Lake Stockholm, Juengling, 28, spent the later part of her life in Montclair, graduating in 2008 from Montclair High School.

She worked as a model for many agencies and organizations -- among them Sisters on the Runway, dedicated to raising awareness and funds for women and children currently residing in domestic violence shelters.

The organization, where Juengling also volunteered, remembered her for her "vivacious spirit, intense loyalty and fierce catwalk."

"Joan had a multi-dimensional beauty that was rare and special," the organization wrote.

"Despite her incredible natural beauty, Joan was remarkably approachable. She lit up any room - or runway - she graced, and had the rare talent of connecting in a genuine and real way with everyone she met.

"Joan’s soul is adventurous and determined. We know she will create new experiences and connections in her next journey."

Juengling earned her medical assistant degree from Eastwick College of Nutley and studied at the The William Esper Studio of Drama in New York City.

She starred in many short films and plays, and was featured on major television networks and shows, including QVC and the "Today Show."

This summer, Juengling was a production assistant on the film crew for SNY's show "Prospects," and also spent much of her free time creating art, which she planned to debut in an upcoming show.

Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, in Clifton.

