Beloved Montvale Math Teacher Donna Myhre Of Oakland, 43, Dies After Battle With ALS

Donna Myhre fought ALS as hard as she could.

Formerly a triathlete, the Oakland mom and Montvale teacher took advantage of each ounce of independence that remained after being diagnosed six years ago.

Every cherished moment was spent with her daughter, Mikayla, with whom she was pregnant at the time of her diagnosis.

"What’s driving me is my desire to still be there and exist for many reasons,” Myhre told Daily Voice last year. “But primarily for my daughter.”

Myhre died Saturday morning. She was 43.

More than $15,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her, Mikayla and her college sweetheart and husband, Mike. The family had been living without health insurance through the Montvale school system since the summer.

Coming to terms with the slow-progressing disease proved challenging for Myhre. But she said she had no regrets.

"Some people say 'I wish I used my legs while they worked'," she noted one day last summer, as Mikayla played in her lap on their back deck. "I did, I really did."

"Or they'll say, 'I wish I could've done nice things for people before they had to do nice things for me.' I really did.

"There are such nice people in the world. Even if I'm not here, [Mikayla] will be fine. Somebody will always pick up the pieces, and that's comforting."

