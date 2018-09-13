Bergen County Native Killed In Crash Had Infectious Smile, Unmatched Charisma, Fraternity Says

A 21-year-old Bergen County native killed last week in a motor vehicle accident is being remembered as an incredible friend who made a tremendous impact on his college's campus.

University of Maryland undergraduate student and Cresskill native Zachary Garcia died Sunday, Sept. 9 when the Toyota Camry he was riding in with four of his Phi Gamma Delta fraternity brothers slid of Interstate 70 in Pennsylvania and overturned, authorities said.

Garcia was killed, despite having been wearing his seatbelt, while the other occupants were transported to the hospital, police said.

More than $126,000 was raised as of Saturday evening on a GoFundMe launched by Garcia's fraternity brothers. The funds will go toward the cost of funeral expenses for his family.

"It is hard to rationalize how many lives were touched by the life of Zachary Garcia," his fraternity brothers wrote on the campaign.

"With an infectious smile and unmatched charisma, his personality lit up those around him. Most importantly, his compassionate heart made him an amazing friend and an even better son."

Condolences poured in.

"Zac buddy ill never forget your radiant smile and persistent positivity," Jesse Viggiano said on the page.

"I've always admired your appreciation for life and have tried to replicate it myself, but nobody can do it quite like you. ill never forget you brother."

"Zac was such an amazing person with an incredible spirit for life," Mike Botti wrote. "His smile lit up any room he walked into, and he was a friend to just about anyone he came in contact with."

"You were loved by everyone who met you, nobody could resist your energetic and bubbly personality," Elliot Leach added.

"Your family and friends will have nothing but wonderful memories of your time here with us."

