Clients Remember Paramus Makeup Artist For Her Beauty 'Inside And Out'

To those who knew Evelyn Abanto, there's no wonder why she pursued a career in cosmetics:

"She was a beautiful person inside and out," said multiple people expressing condolences.

Evelyn died peacefully surrounded by family on July 26, following a battle with stomach cancer. She was 41 years old.

"She was so kind and praying for my health," said Jennifer Puch. "I'm sad to hear this news but happy to know she is no longer suffering."

Evelyn was Celenia Mercado's "go-to" makeup artist and helped beautify her for her wedding.

"Words cannot describe how loving and beautiful you were," Mercardo said.

"People just had to know you, just meet you one time to appreciate how lovely, loving you were. It didn't take much to like you at first sight."

More than $26,000 had been raised as of Wednesday afternoon for the beautician's medical expenses on a GoFundMe page, launched by her son, Adrian.

Born in Peru, Evelyn came to the United States in 1988, settling in initially in Paterson before moving to Clifton in 2000. She was a self-employed makeup artist working at Beyond Beauty.

"She was a very sweet young lady," Deborah Wallace said. "I loved working with her at MAC Nordstrom Paramus."

Last year, Evelyn became a licensed aesthetician, an achievement she was very proud of. She had a love for freestyle music, animals and for makeup and cosmetics, which was not only her occupation, it was her passion.

Evelyn is survived by her beloved son, Adrian Guerra of Clifton; parents Bernardino and Maria Abanto of Clifton; two siblings Monica Abanto of Nutley and Alfredo Hurtado of Clifton; and by her cherished chiweenie, Blanka.

Services were held Aug. 1.

