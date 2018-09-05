Community Rallies For Family Of Late River Vale Dad Phil Foleen, 38

The community is coming together in support of a River Vale family mourning its husband and father, Phil Foleen. He died Sept. 5 at 38 years old, his obituary says.

More than $38,800 had been raised on a Fundly account for Foleen's wife, Sarah, and kids, Aiden Alexander and Quinn Leeanne, as of Saturday evening.

"One of the kindest, smartest, best people I have ever known," Samuel Adams wrote on the campaign. "All the love in the world to him and his beautiful family."

"He always brought smiles to everyone," said Jessie Rayot, Phil's former teacher at Adelphi. "He was a good man."

An Adelphi University graduate, Foleen worked as an assistant technical director at the university helping students hone their craft, his obituary says.

From there he attended Adelphi University, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a B.A. after studying theater. He was later employed by Strand Lighting and Altman Lighting before working as a freelance theatrical electrician and an electrician for the Blue Man Group.

Foleen most recently worked as an account executive at 4 Wall Entertainment.

His colleague, Sharlyne Brophy, said: "Today at 4Wall we suffered a real loss, and the industry lost a kind soul."

