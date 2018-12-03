Dean Campbell Of Wayne, 22, Was 'Light That Lit Up The Room'

Dean William Campbell of Wayne died on Dec. 1. He was 22 years old.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Dean lived his life with a "rush to climb anything and everything from walls at age three to mountains at age 15," his obituary says.

He loved exploring waterfalls, lakes and forests around his hometown of Camillus, N.Y. and surrounding areas. He had a passion for the ocean as well, scuba diving and deep sea fishing in Hawaii.

In 2011, Dean earned his black belt in Karate. Three years later he graduated from West Genesee High School's automotive program, where he honed his skills and interest in the inner workings fo the combustion engine.

Family, friends and loved ones remembered Dean fondly as "the light that lit up the room," and a "handsome young man with a very kind soul."

"The loss of this amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend leaves a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved and adored him," his obituary says.

"Thanks for the privilege of sharing this life, even if it was only for a short time."

Dean is survived by his mother Jessica and her husband David Matlese; father Scott Campbell; siblings Nathan Campbell and Siena Maltese; along with cherished grandparents and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home on Ratzer Road. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in New York.

Contributions in Dean's memory can be made to the Vera House.

** This article was printed with permission from the Vander May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home. Click here for the full obituary **

