Fatal Fall Kills 'Selfless' Ridgefield Park Woman Days After 25th Birthday

Nicole Jean Schuck of Ridgefield Park died on July 19 after a valiant battle with injuries she sustained in a fall. She had just turned 25 years old.

She was surrounded by her family and friends at the time of her peaceful passing.

Nicole was a graduate of Ridgefield Park High School, class of 2011. She graduated from Lincoln Tech in 2017 with a certificate for Nurse’s Aide.

Nicole loved spending summers at West Creek, where she had made many, many friends and loved being by the ocean. She had spent her high school days working with special needs children, consistently put the needs of others ahead of herself.

She was predeceased by her loving, devoted grandmother, Lillian Tetla, and her grandfather, Joseph Schuck, Sr.

She is survived by her parents, Maryann (Tetla) and Brian Schuck; grandfather (Pepop), John Tetla, and her grandmother (Nani), Katherine Schuck. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral Masswill be Wednesday at 11 a.m., at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Saddle Brook.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to; National Alliance of Mental Illness (nami.org), or Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (aafa.org).

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.