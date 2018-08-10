First 'Biggest Loser' Female Winner, Poppi Kramer, 46, Remembered Fondly

Many knew River Edge native Poppi Kramer as the first female winner of TV's "The Biggest Loser" -- dropping 117 pounds, more than half of what she weighed at the start.

What some didn't know was that the comedian and actress died this past month.

Kramer, who was 46 when she passed away on July 26, won the $50,000 grand prize in the at-home competition in 2006, the television show's third season.

She gained nearly 80% back over the course of the following decade and went on to have bariatric surgery.

Kramer graduated from River Dell High School and went on to study acting at Ohio University and Ithaca College. She had been performing stand-up comedy in New York City since 1997 and recently had been working as a bartender at Henrietta Hudson and the Stonewall Inn, according to her Facebook page.

She was loved for her infectious laugh, warmth and inspiration.

"She was light. She was love," friend and stand-up comedian Jessica Kirson said. "She was, by far, one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met in my entire life."

"Poppi Kramer was warm and loud and funny and a million other really rare and good things, including lovely and caring to a deeply anxious queer girl who had just moved to New York and had no idea about anything," Rachel Flynn said. "Thinking of her and the many many nights she reassured me that it was all gonna be OK."

