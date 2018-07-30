Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

obituaries

Former Bergen Catholic Football Player Andrew Hazuda Dies, 27

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Andrew Hazuda
Andrew Hazuda Photo Credit: GoFundMe

Wayne native Andrew Hazuda died on July 29 after a long illness. He was 27 years old.

Andrew had lived most of his life in North Haledon and was a graduate of Manchester Regional High School. There, he served as captain of the baseball team and a member of the football team.

He also played football for Bergen Catholic High School.

Visitation is Thursday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Paul and Christine Hazuda; and his sister, Sara Paige Hazuda.

CLICK HERE to donate to Andrew's funeral fund.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.