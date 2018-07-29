Contact Us
Funeral Services Set For Bergen County DPW Worker Who Died In Tree Accident

Cecilia Levine
The service will be held at Gentile Funeral Home in Hackensack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Funeral arrangements for Thomas "Tommy" Epper of Hackenasck have been set.

The 48-year-old Bergen County DPW worker died on Thursday, July 26 while removing a Saddle River tree.

A funeral service will be Aug. 1 at 11:30 a.m., at the Gentile Funeral Home, followed by burial at Hackensack Cemetery.

"Tommy was a great presence in our parks," his colleagues from the Ridgewood Duck Pond said.

"To say he will be missed is a understatement."

Epper worked as an assistant supervisor of heavy equipment operators for the Bergen County Department of Public Works. He was a member of Union Local #655 Blue Collar and was remembered as a dedicated EMT with the Hackensack Volunteer Ambulance Corps .

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn R. Epper (nee Hodge); children Jared Hodge and Thoomas Epper of Hackensack; siblings Catherine Mayer and her husband Kurt, Joseph Epper and his wife Evan, Teresa Muller and her husband Richard, Elaine Epper; and step-brothers Guy and Henry Benson.

Tommy also is survived by several nieces, nephews and many close friends.

