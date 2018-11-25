Glen Rock High School Graduate Theodore 'Vlad' Geiger, 20

Theodore "Vlad" Geiger formerly of Glen Rock died Monday, Nov. 26 in Palm Beach County, Florida. He was 20 years old.

Born in Kazakhstan and raised in Glen Rock, Vlad graduated from Glen Rock High School in 2017. He was a member of the All Saints Episcopal Church.

Vlad was remembered in his obituary as a "kind hearted young man" with a passion for music, sports, the beach, spending time with his friends and video games.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 7 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m., at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Glen Rock.

Vlad is survived by his parents, Michael and Laurie Geiger; brothers Yuri and Ruslan; grandfather Theodore Jadick; family dogs Billie and Daisy; turtle Franklin; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial contributions in Vlad’s name can be made to The Center for Alcohol & Drug Resources, 200 Robin Road, Paramus, NJ 07652.

