obituaries

Gregory Prommel Of Wanaque Dies Suddenly, 25

Cecilia Levine
Gregory Prommel, 25.
Gregory Prommel, 25. Photo Credit: Gregory Prommel

Gregory Prommel of Wanaque died suddenly on Sept. 17. He was 25 years old.

Gregory was remembered in his obituary as a "a fun loving young man with an incredibly kind heart. He was known as a generous soul who would’ve given 'the shirt off his back' to anyone in need."

Condolences poured in on social media.

"Rip Gregory Prommel the memories are flooding in because you were apart of the great ones," Sophia Manatakis wrote on Facebook . "Your caring kind personality will be missed . 🙏🏽😇"

"10 Years of friendship doesn’t seem like nearly enough time with you," Brianna Marie added. "You told me always remember you love me and you’ve got my back.. thank you for being such an amazing friend to me and being there for me."

He is survived by his parents Karen and David; sisters Kelsey and Shannon; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

Services are private.

