Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Sheriff: Coach At Waldwick Basketball Facility Trafficked Kiddie Porn From Hawthorne Home
obituaries

Grief Counselors On Hand After Emerson Teen Dies Suddenly

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Isabella Cafe of Emerson
Isabella Cafe of Emerson Photo Credit: Isabella Café (Instagram)

Grief counselors were available at Emerson Junior-Senior High School on Friday following the sudden death the night before of a junior at the school.

Isabella Café, the oldest of three children, turned 17 this month.

Those who knew the 11th-grader called her beautiful and talented.

"She came from a wonderful family," one parent said.

"She was a great kid, always smiling and polite," said another. "Played the piano, sang like a bird and acted in all the school plays and was an altar server. "It is heartbreaking."

Schools Supt. P. Brian Gatens sent a message to parents Friday morning in which he described the counseling team as "comprised of both in-district and out-of-district professionals trained to help with the needs of our students, parents, teachers and district staff during times such as this.

"They have been present at EJSHS since this morning, and have been available for any student who may need or want help."

CHECK BACK FOR TRIBUTES AND ARRANGEMENTS

******

Send your tribute to jdemarco@dailyvoice

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.