Grief Counselors On Hand After Emerson Teen Dies Suddenly

Grief counselors were available at Emerson Junior-Senior High School on Friday following the sudden death the night before of a junior at the school.

Isabella Café, the oldest of three children, turned 17 this month.

Those who knew the 11th-grader called her beautiful and talented.

"She came from a wonderful family," one parent said.

"She was a great kid, always smiling and polite," said another. "Played the piano, sang like a bird and acted in all the school plays and was an altar server. "It is heartbreaking."

Schools Supt. P. Brian Gatens sent a message to parents Friday morning in which he described the counseling team as "comprised of both in-district and out-of-district professionals trained to help with the needs of our students, parents, teachers and district staff during times such as this.

"They have been present at EJSHS since this morning, and have been available for any student who may need or want help."

