Haworth Councilman Anthony Volpe Dies -- 'He Made His Mark... A Deep And Generous One'

Haworth Councilman Anthony Volpe died surrounded by his family on Aug. 3 following a heroic battle with cancer. He was 50.

Anthony was responsible for the expansion of the Haworth Library, donating thousands of dollars-worth of work on the new foundation and groundwork.

"And that’s just one of the ways he showed his love for this town," borough librarian Beth Potter said.

"He made his mark.... a very deep and generous one."

Born in Teaneck, Anthony was an honors graduate from Fordham University with a degree in business. He was the sole proprietor of Volpe Custom Homes in Englewood Cliffs.

He saw success in his career as a custom home builder and was the co-owner of Ragazzi Restaurant in Northvale.

He served as a Councilman in the Borough of Haworth for three terms and served as president of the Builders Association of Northern New Jersey (BANNJ).

Anthony was awarded Builder of the Year in 2017.

He is survived by his wife Tina, who he wed in 1996, and their two sons, Anthony and Nicholas.

Together they raised their boys in Haworth, where Anthony was also raised.

He was predeceased by his father Vincent Carmine Volpe in 2001.

Anthony is also survived by his mother Helga Volpe; brother Vincent, his wife Devery and their two children Claudia and Christopher; mother- and father-in-law Marc and Joan Giragossian; brother in-law Craig Giragossian; and brother and sister in-law Marc and Salima Giragossian and their daughter Lyla.

A wake will is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 5 at the Barrett Funeral Home in Tenafly.

A funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church Haworth will be Monday, Aug. 6 at 10 a.m.

