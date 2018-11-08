Jarrod Welles Of Fair Lawn Dies, 35

Fair Lawn native Jarrod Welles died on Nov. 4. He was 35 years old.

Jarrod had been working as a dispatcher for A&F Services in Elizabeth, according to his obituary.

He is predeceased by his brother, Christopher Welles.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Welles; mother, Maria D'Andrea; aunts and uncles Frank and Linda Zampini, and Ronald and Kathy Zampini; friends and many more loved ones.

Visitation is Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home in Paramus.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jarrod's memory may be made to Baby Christopher Welles Educational Fund, PO Box 7131, Rochelle Park, NJ 07662.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.