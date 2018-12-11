Contact Us
Joan Steinbrenner, Wife Of Late Yankees Owner, Dies At 83

Jerry DeMarco
Joan Steinbrenner
Joan Steinbrenner Photo Credit: COURTESY: NBC News

Joan Steinbrenner, the New York Yankees' vice chairperson and widow of late former team owner George Steinbrenner, died Friday surrounded by family in Tampa, FL.

Known for her philanthropic work, the 83-year-old Steinbrenner was married to “The Boss” for 54 years, from 1956 until he died in 2010.

“Joan was a compassionate and caring matriarch whose profound love for her family and those in the community always inspired us,” the Steinbrenner family said in a statement. “Her elegance and grace touched everyone around her, and we know her spirit will live on through her legacy of good works.

"We are grateful to have had her in our lives, and she will be deeply missed.”

Born in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, Elizabeth Joan (pronounced Jo-Ann) Zieg is survived by sons Hank and Hal (the Yankees’ controlling owner since November 2008); daughters Jessica Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner-Swindal; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be private, the family said.

