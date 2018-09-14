Justin Kane Of Rutherford Remembered For Work Ethic, Sense Of Humor

Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Cecilia Levine
Justin Kane of Rutherford, 40.
Justin Kane of Rutherford, 40.

Justin Matthew Kane of Rutherford died on Sept. 4. He was 40 years old.

Born in West New York, Kane moved to Rutherford at 15 years old and graduated at the top of his class from Bergen County Technical School, according to his obituary . He had an inherent knack for trade work and went on to land a career as a skilled mason.

He is remembered in his obituary for his "work ethic, his incredible sense of humor and his love of family."

Kane is survived by his parents, Claire Whitchurch and Brian Kane; brother and sister- in-law Eric and Rebeca Kane; sister and brother-in-law Mary Ann and Jesse Williamson; brother James Pruiksma; along with beloved niece and nephews, Hannah, Ben, Luke, Tyler and Owen.

Services were held Sept. 8.

