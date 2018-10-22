Kevin Marra Of Lodi Dies, 35

Kevin D. Marra of Lodi died on Oct. 21. He was 35 years old.

Kevin was a self-employed construction worker and member of the Lodi Moose #1971, his obituary says.

Many people left condolences for the family, some childhood friends remembering fond memories of playing outside with Kevin.

His college friend, Brett Marinelli, remembered him as"one of the funniest guys I have ever met."

Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 25, with a 6:30 p.m. chapel service will be held at Santangelo Funeral Home. Cremation will be private.

Kevin is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary Marra; sister Michelle Marra and her husband Jimmy Rizos; sister Lauren Passante and her husband Anthony; and his niece and nephews Niko, Lukas, Christopher and Juliet.

