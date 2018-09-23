Longtime Saddle Brook Crossing Guard Roberta Tommas Cobb Dies, 59

Longtime Saddle Brook crossing guard Roberta Ann Tommas Cobb died on Sept. 16. She was 59 years old.

A committal service was held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Gregg R. Cobb.

She is survived by her three children, Gregg R. Cobb Jr., Christopher Cobb and his wife Diane Crespo and Danielle Russo and her husband Scott; her father Richard Tommas; and brothers, Richard Tommas Jr. and his wife Laura and Arthur Tommas and his wife Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.