Longtime Saddle Brook Crossing Guard Roberta Tommas Cobb Dies, 59

Roberta Tommas Cobb of Saddle Brook
Roberta Tommas Cobb of Saddle Brook Photo Credit: Roberta Tommas Cobb

Longtime Saddle Brook crossing guard Roberta Ann Tommas Cobb died on Sept. 16. She was 59 years old.

A committal service was held at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.

Roberta was predeceased by her husband, Gregg R. Cobb.

She is survived by her three children, Gregg R. Cobb Jr., Christopher Cobb and his wife Diane Crespo and Danielle Russo and her husband Scott; her father Richard Tommas; and brothers, Richard Tommas Jr. and his wife Laura and Arthur Tommas and his wife Gloria.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

