Mass Tuesday For Beloved Mahwah Firefighter, Father Of Two, 49

A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday morning for beloved Mahwah firefighter Giovanni A. Pertuz, who died this week at 49.

A father of two who his family said “will be remembered by so many as the ultimate family man, the model for community service and the ultimate optimist even in the most of difficult of times,” Pertuz died suddenly on Monday – shocking and saddening the many who knew him.

Born in Hackensack, Pertuz was graduated from Hackensack High School in 1987 and went on to become a successful businessman in the commercial fire alarm and electrical contracting industry, owning Master Fire & Electric in Mahwah for more than 20 years.

Pertuz, who previously lived in Elmwood Park, rose through the ranks of the Mahwah Fire Department over 12 years before becoming Company No. 2 president, a distinction that loved ones said he approached with “great pride and dedication.”

In his obituary, family members said Pertuz “always put the concerns of his family, his friends and his community with his service before his own.”

“His ability to touch the lives of so many with his infectious personality and smile were unique in and of itself as he truly had a heart of gold,” they noted. “He was a diehard New York Giants and Yankees fan [who] also loved the history of the game.”

Pertuz leaves behind his wife, Linda (Garbutt), children Matthew and Nicole, parents Jaime and Marlene Pertuz brother Jaime Pertuz.

Visiting will be from 1-4 p.m. 6-9 p.m. Monday (July 30) at G.Thomas Gentile Funeral Service , 397 Union St., Hackensack, (201) 487-1010.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 47 Island Road, in Mahwah, with burial following at Maryrest Cemetery in the township.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to a GoFundMe campaign for Linda Pertuz and the children.

GO TO: For Linda, Matthew and Nicole

