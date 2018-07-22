Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fort Lee Chemistry Teacher Harassed Student With Sickle Cell Anemia: Lawsuit
obituaries

Midland Park Carpenter David Laauwe Dies, 42

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
David Laauwe of Midland Park.
David Laauwe of Midland Park. Photo Credit: VPMemorial

David Laauwe of Midland Park died on July 21. He was 42 years old.

Born in Ridgewood he has lived in Midland Park all his life. He was a carpenter by trade and was a former member of the NYC Carpenter’s union.

David loved fishing, camping and quiet walks in the woods.

He is preceded in death by his mother Janice Laauwe (nee Breur). He is survived by his father Alfred Laauwe and brother Gregory Laauwe.

Visitation is July 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road in Franklin Lakes. Burial will be held privately at George Washington Memorial Park.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.