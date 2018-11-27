Paramus Police's 'Chief For A Day' Neha Kurian Dies, 14

A Paramus teenager who in 2016 served as the borough department's "Chief for a Day" passed away Wednesday after a long battle with an illness.

Neha Kurian, 14, was an eighth grade student at East Brook Middle School. She is survived by her parents, Bromley and Beena; and brother Nikkhil. She was predeceased by her sister Nimi.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kurian family at this time," the Paramus Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

