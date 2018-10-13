Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
obituaries

Ryan Vassallo Of Wyckoff Dies, 26

Cecilia Levine
Ryan Vassallo of Wyckoff.
Ryan Vassallo of Wyckoff. Photo Credit: Ryan Vassallo Facebook

Ryan Vassallo of Wyckoff died on Oct. 13. He was 26 years old.

Ryan was raised in Hawthorne and volunteered with the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps for eight years.

He graduated from Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey where he was a member of the crew team. He went on to study mechanical engineering at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, his obituary says.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Browning Forshay Funeral Home. A funeral mass at St. Anthony RC Church in Hawthorne will be 9:30 a.m. Oct. 19. Cremation will be private.

