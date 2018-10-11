'Smart, Sassy' Ringwood Stylist Farrah Shokouhi Dies, 24

She was smart. She was sassy. She was special.

This is how friends, clients and loved ones remembered Farrah Shokouhi, a Ringwood native who died Oct. 9. She was 24.

Shokouhi graduated from Kinnelon High School in 2012 and later Artistic Academy in Morris Plains. She worked at several area salons and beauty parlors, and was remembered in her obituary for her good heart, sense of humor and love for animals -- especially cats.

"Farrah was a uniquely vibrant young woman," Wendy Fox-Warner wrote on social media, "and will be remembered fondly by us and those of you who may have known her as a very friendly and helpful assistant."

"Farrah was a special one," Laura Higgins wrote in a condolence. "Smart, sassy, misunderstood. One of the few of my daughters good friends who felt like calling me Laura."

"We adored Farrah and always enjoyed having her at our home," Priscilla & John Sumislaski said. "Her beautiful light will shine forever in our hearts."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.