Stonehill College Football Player Marc Tarabocchia Of Ramsey Dies Suddenly, 20

The Ramsey and Stonehill College communities were devastated by the loss of 20-year-old Marc Tarabocchia, who died suddenly while away at school Tuesday morning.

Tarabocchia graduated from Ramsey High School, where he held a record on the track team. He was also a member of the wrestling and football teams.

The Stonehill College junior was a three-year offensive lineman on the school's football team. He was remembered fondly by head coach Eli Gardner in an official statement.

"I will remember Marc as a caring and smart individual," he said, "and good friend to all within the football program here at Stonehill."

His teammates and peers gathered at 4 p.m. on college grounds for a memorial service. Heartfelt condolences flooded social media.

"RIP my man Marc T," teammate Tim O'Brien wrote on Twitter. "kid always knew how to enjoy himself and was a pleasure to be around... can’t wait to mambo no. 5 with you next time we meet ❤️"

"It’s always the nicest ones who don’t know their value to other people," peer Austin Rodrigues said. "We miss you for who you were. RIP Marc 😇🙏🏻"

