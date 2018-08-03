Students, Responders, Others Expected At Candlelight Vigil For Late Demarest Pizza Owner

TRIBUTE: A candlelight vigil was planned Sunday night outside Demarest Pizza, a popular local eatery whose owner, Steve Renke, died suddenly the night before.

Flowers and tributes -- including a Northern Valley Demarest High School pullover -- began to mount outside the Hardenburgh Avenue pizzeria as news of Renke's death spread.

Expected at the 8 p.m. vigil were students, first responders and others who frequented the business, which Renke, 49, had made into a local institution for nearly three decades.

The father of three from Haworth was a senior at Northern Valley when he and three partners bought the pizzeria shop in 1987.

"Because the day of the closing was a school day, he proceeded to ask his lawyer for a note excusing him from school, stating he was at a business closing," according to his bio on the eatery's website.

Renke began working behind the counter full time after graduation, then made deliveries in his pickup truck before buying out his partners two years later.

Over time, the business evolved from pizza and sandwiches to include a large, varied menu, catering and birthday parties. It was particularly popular with youngsters, many of them students at nearby Northern Valley Demarest.

Renke, whose body was found at the shop two hours after the usual 10:30 p.m. Saturday closing, was also deeply involved in the community and supported a variety of causes, particularly in sports.

