TRIBUTE: Fairview Dad Victor Gratta Was 'Treasure To Everyone'

A family man through and through, Victor Gratta of Fairview, N.J. and Warwick, N.Y. died on Aug. 9. He was 50 years old.

"You were the rock to our family," his sister Shelly Ann Zbrzeski said in a tribute. "A treasure to everyone, and loved unconditionally by your family and friends."

Born in Englewood, Gratta worked as a recovery specialist at Allen, Maxwell and Silver in Fair Lawn. He was an avid NY Giants and Yankees fan and loved the band rush. In his free time, he was a drummer for the Dog House Band.

"I worked with Vic over a decade ago," Laura Oose said. "He was was one of the nicest guys out there."

Gratta is survived by his daughter, Megan Gratta; wife Tina M. Scarnecchia; parents Raymond Gratta and his wife Carol Ann, Carol Russo and her husband Steve. He is also survived by his siblings Raymond Gratta and Sherry Ann Zbrzeski; step-siblings Jonathan Russo, Steve Russo Jr., Marc Gratta and Raeanne Gratta; along with his nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.