TRIBUTE: Kyle Terry, 28 Of Passaic County, Was 'Deeply Caring, Full Of Life'

Cecilia Levine
Clifton native Kyle Terry, 28.
Clifton native Kyle Terry, 28.

Hearts broke in North Jersey as news spread that Kyle Terry passed away on Sept. 3 at 28 years old.

Friends and loved ones remembered Terry of Woodland Park and formerly Clifton as a bright light with a passion for life.

"You were so kind and genuine," said Leah Klasman in one of the dozens of condolences posted by loved ones on Terry's Facebook page.

"You cared about everything you did, you realized that everything you touch has an impact on not only your life but everyone else around you. Keep looking down on us♥."

"It was only a few weeks ago we spoke and brought a smile to my face," Terry's cousin Jerry Franco said. "You were always the nicest and funniest kid I knew. You were too young with so much life to live to be taken so soon."

Terry worked as an independent contractor and was loyal to his church, Emergence Church in Totowa, his obituary says.

He is survived by his parents Susan Araneo and Robert Terry; sister Courtney Terry; aunts Nancy Angell and Carol Mayer; and grandfather Robert T. Terry.

Memorial contributions can be made to Redemption & Recovery, c/o Emergence Church-Totowa Campus Business Center, 930 Riverview Drive, Totowa, NJ 07512; or Ohio Mission Bible Training Center, P.O. Box 529, Hillsboro, OH 45133.

