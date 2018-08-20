TRIBUTE: Wayne Landscaper Jordan Ciccone, 21, Brought Light To Those Around Him

Jordan Dean Ciccone of Wayne died on Aug. 12. He was 21 years old.

Jordan graduated high school and pursued landscaping. His love for nature always brought him joy. He loved frogs, turtles, snowboarding, music and anything outdoors. He loved his puppy Xena.

He is remembered as compassionate and loving, always lifting the spirits of those around him.

"You were always trying to look at the bigger picture," Jason Hay wrote in a tribute on Facebook.

"You were truly a one of a kind person and your light will carry on long after you've been gone," Jennifer Brower said.

Jordan always went out of his way to make sure people knew they mattered, his family wrote in his obituary.

He is survived by his parents Ernie and Wendy Borroto, and Neil Ciccone; siblings Ariana, Hunter, Nikolas, Madison and Christian, aka, "Chubbs"; grandparents James and Joyce DiGioia (Grams), Philip Vilchez (Pappy), Yvonne Ciccone (Mema), Neil Ciccone Sr. (Pop-Pop); aunts and uncles, Ken & Kerri (aka, Annie) Mistretta, Douglas & Angelika (aka, Wheatie) Montalbano, and his uncle and best friend James DiGioia, who was more of a brother to Jordan than an uncle, Cindy Ciccone, Lisa Ciccone & Vincent Ciccone, and Jairo & Heather Daza.

He was also survived by his cousins, who were also more than just cousins but second siblings, Jared, Skyler, Jayden, Ashton; Giovanna, Sophia, Sebastian and Gabriel; Dylan, Sarah, Aaron, Joshua, Julia; Tara, Samantha, Nicky, Rachael and Stevie Rae.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Jordan’s name to the Never Too Late Foundation, Inc., 990 Cedar Bridge Ave, Suite B7 #249, Brick, NJ.

