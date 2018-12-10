Victoria Papalambros, 20 Of Old Tappan, Remembered For Her Smile, Compassion

Victoria "Vicky" Amanda Papalambros of Old Tappan died Saturday, Dec. 1. She was 20 years old.

"Victoria’s smile illuminated a room. Her laugh echoed," her obituary says. "She was compassionate, loving and sympathetic to all people she encountered.

"She loved children and would take the time to play and read to them."

Condolences poured in remembering Victoria for her warmth and fierce loyalty.

"When life felt so wrong, you were always still right to me," her friend Stefanie wrote on her obituary.

"I will never forget how sweet and generous you were to the whole world. You will forever remain in my mind, and I will continue in this world with the strength and love that you taught me."

"I had the pleasure of knowing Vicky for about 1 year through work at Stop & Shop," former colleague Peter said.

"To me she had the grandest smile, a terrific sense of humor, great style and was always willing to work hard. When I would look into her eyes I always saw a depth of maturity and wisdom well beyond her years–as if her eyes spoke about lives past, and future lives."

Victoria is predeceased by her grandparents George and Florence Daher.

Victoria is survived by her parents George and Carol Papalambros; siblings Christina, Kaitlynn and Alexander; grandparents Angelo and Katey Papalambros; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins; and her beloved cat Porsche.

Interment was held at Rockland Cemetery in Sparkill, N.Y.

Obituary courtesy of Pizzi Funeral Home with permission.

