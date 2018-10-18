100+ Cub Scouts Witness Air, Water Search For Female GWB Jumper

As more than 100 Cub Scouts looked on, authorities searched the Hudson River Saturday night for a woman who jumped from the George Washington Bridge.

Air and water craft began searching the river after her car was found abandoned in the middle of the bridge's lower level.

A short time later, a recovery effort was launched.

The upper level has a suicide-prevention fence. The lower level doesn't.

The youngsters were at an annual retreat sponsored by the Newark Catholic Committee on Scouting at Ross Dock picnic area along the river in the Fort Lee section of Palisades Interstate Park.

The NYPD, Port Authority and Palisades Interstate Parkway Police all had boats in the water north of the riverfront park.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.