15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Paterson: How?

Jerry DeMarco
Hamilton Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard
Hamilton Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 15-year-old boy was expected to survive after being shot Saturday night in Paterson, authorities said.

The boy had already been taken by someone to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center when city police got word that there’d been a shooting around 8 p.m. in the area of Hamilton Avenue and Rosa Parks Boulevard, authorities said.

They didn’t say whether he might have shot himself or someone else did.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes asked that anyone who might have seen something or had information that could help identify the shooter contact here office’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342 .

