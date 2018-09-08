Contact Us
2 Escape Hackensack Rollover Crash With Minor Injuries, Authorities Say

Cecilia Levine
Hackensack rollover on Summit and Fairmount avenues.
Hackensack rollover on Summit and Fairmount avenues. Photo Credit: Hackensack Fire Department

Two people escaped a one-vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries Tuesday in Hackensack, authorities said.

The car was overturned when police and fire officials arrived at Summit and Fairmount avenues Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The driver and one passenger were able to get out of the vehicle and were being treated by  emergency responders at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation as of 11:15 a.m.

