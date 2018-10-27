Contact Us
North Jersey Man, 21, Fatally Struck By Car-Carrier On NJ Turnpike
2 Hospitalized After Driver Blows Red Light In Glen Rock

Cecilia Levine
A car wound up on the front lawn of a Glen Rock home following a Saturday evening pileup.
Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

Two people were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a Volks Wagon sedan blew through a stoplight and hitting pushing the car ahead into another vehicle on the road, Glen Rock police said.

One of the three cars wound up on the front lawn of a Rock Road home before being towed from the scene -- the intersection at Ackerman Avenue -- along with the other two.

The driver of the Volks Wagon, a 43-year-old Glen Rock man, was issued summonses for failure to observe a traffic control device and careless driving, police said in a press release.

BOYD A. LOVING CONTRIBUTED TO THIS STORY.

