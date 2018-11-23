$2,500 Mortgage Check, ID Stolen From Glen Rock Mailbox, Authorities Seek Other Victims

Thieves stole one Glen Rock resident’s $2,503 mortgage payment and another’s identity after breaking into the mailbox outside the borough post office, police said.

The US Postal Inspection Service was investigating the break-in and thefts, while police try to determine whether there were any more victims.

Officer Sarah Orsita was on patrol earlier this month when she spotted the damaged collection box outside the post office on Glen Avenue, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She found “possible pry marks near the locking mechanism,” he said.

Authorities couldn’t immediately determine whether anyone had been victimized.

Soon after, however, a resident reported “receiving two suspicious letters [that] led her to believe that her husband had been the victim of identity theft,” Ackermann said.

“The first letter was from the US Postal Service confirming a change of address for her husband, which was not in his proper name. Her husband was traveling at the time and had not changed his address,” the chief said. “A second letter was also received concerning a credit account [that] her husband had not opened.

Another resident told police that a $2,503.03 mortgage payment she mailed from that same box had been stolen and cashed.

Her bank closed the account and detectives obtained a copy of the forged check, Ackerman said.

Anyone else who might have been victimized is asked to contact The US Postal Inspection Service: (973) 693-5450 .

