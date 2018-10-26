Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Northern Valley Daily Voice

3 Workers Extricated, 4 Hospitalized In New Milford Rollover Crash

Cecilia Levine
New Milford Police
New Milford Police Photo Credit: COURTESY: NMPD

Three people were extricated from their work van that had rolled onto its side after being struck by an elderly driver who failed to stop at a stop sign Monday morning in New Milford, authorities said.

The 11 a.m. crash was caused by an 89-year-old Tenafly driver who blew the stop sign at Graphic Boulevard, hitting the work van carrying three men, Detective Lieutenant Kevin Van Saders said.

The workers -- ages 28, 53 and 68 -- were transported to HUMC, and the elderly driver was transported to Englewood Hospital, all with non life-threatening injuries, Saders said.

No summonses have been issued.

