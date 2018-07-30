3rd Teen Seized In Shooting Death Of Wallington Pizza Deliveryman

A 16-year-old boy remained in custody along with two Garfield 18-year-olds who were charged in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Wallington pizza delivery man in his car last month, authorities said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Mark P. Centurione didn't disclose who they believe pulled the trigger, killing 27-year-old Dervy Almonte-Moore of Elmwood Park.

However, they announced that the two adults charged in the slaying also tried to rob someone else in Passaic a little over 45 minutes earlier.

Andy DeJesus and Joel Nunez were originally charged with felony murder, robbery, conspiracy and weapons offenses in connection with the 2:48 a.m. shooting death of Almonte-Moore on July 15.

New charges were added after authorities said the pair approached two people seated in a car on Oak Street in Passaic at 2 a.m. with the intention of robbing them.

One of the two "had his face covered and removed a handgun from his waistband...then tapped on the passenger side window," Valdes and Centurione said in a release. "The victim driving the vehicle sped away from the [robber] and left the area."

DeJesus and the 16-year-old also tried to rob someone on the street late Monday, they said.

The target was getting out of his car on Linden Street in Passaic at 11:40 p.m., they said, when one of the two "brandished a black colored handgun" and shouted "come here" to the would-be victim -- who fled the area.

Passaic police who responded nabbed DeJesus and the juvenile at the intersection of Krueger Place and Poplar Street, authorities said, adding that they also recovered a handgun.

DeJesus and Nunez remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending further court action.

The 16-year-old remained held in a juvenile detention center pending a hearing in the Family Division of Superior Court in Paterson.

******

ALSO SEE:

Two Garfield 18-Year-Olds Charged In Shooting Death Of Wallington Pizza Deliveryman

Slain Wallington Pizza Deliverer Just Became Citizen, Pursued American Dream

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.