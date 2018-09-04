4 Hospitalized After Sedan Overturns In Route 17 Tractor-Trailer Crash, Police Seek Witnesses

UPDATE: Both sides of Route 17 were closed in Rochelle Park after a northbound crash involving a Honda Civic and a tractor-trailer Friday morning sent the overturned sedan's four occupants to the hospital. Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined.

Meanwhile, police sought witnesses to the events leading up to the collision.

The tractor-trailer mounted the highway divider, hurling pieces of concrete into vehicles on the southbound side, Sgt. James DePreta said.

Traffic was backed up for miles and clogged local roads.

ANYONE who might have witnessed what happened before the collision is asked to contact Rochelle Park police: (201) 843-1515.

