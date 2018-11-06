84 Busted In Paterson Drug Sweep, 930 Heroin Bags, 259 Crack Vials Seized

A staggering 84 people were arrested in a multi-pronged Paterson drug sweep prompted by citizens’ complaints.

City Narcotics Division detectives led the Auburn Street initiative, which turned up 930 glassine envelopes of heroin, 259 vials of crack and five ounces of cocaine, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

They also seized more than $1,900 in drug proceeds, Speziale said.

The sweep focused on both dealers and buyers in “a well-known location where many drug arrests have occurred,” the director said.

The accused dealers, all of Paterson, included:

Christian Cody, 24;

Chandra Edwards, 45;

Lamar Nero, 40;

Gary Simpson, 51;

Jerome Reed, 62;

Delquan Montgomery, 26.

The buyers came not only from the city, Clifton and Passaic but also from:

Saddle River

Mahwah

Saddle Brook

Bogota

Englewood

Lodi

Totowa

Hawthorne

West Milford

Newark

Budd Lake (Morris County)

Lake Hiawatha (Morris County)

South Plainfield (Middlesex County)

Ogdensburg (Sussex County)

Orangeburg (Rockland County, NY)

Scarsdale (Westchester County, NY)

One accused buyer, 22-year-old Zachary Gagne, comes from Augusta, Maine.

