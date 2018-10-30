Alec Baldwin Cold-Cocks Driver Over Greenwich Village Parking Spot, Reports Say

Actor Alec Baldwin was busted again -- this time for cold-cocking a driver over a parking space Friday afternoon in the West Village of Manhattan, according to multiple reports.

"Shut the f--k up!" Baldwin, 60, reportedly shouted at a construction worker who tried to stop him from punching the driver during the incident on East 10th Street.

Baldwin -- who hosts a Sunday talk show and often portrays President Trump on "Saturday Night Live" -- lives in the neighborhood with his Hilaria Baldwin, 34, and their four children.

He apparently had someone stand in an empty parking space to hold it for his car when the other driver pulled in, according to reports.

The 49-year-old driver was being treated at a local hospital for an injury to the left jaw.

Baldwin, meanwhile, remained in a 6th Precinct holding cell pending the preparation of charges, the NYPD said.

Baldwin has a history of tantrums – including a 2014 arrest after the NYPD said he “refused to [identify] himself, became belligerent, [and was] cursing and yelling” at a police officer who stopped him for riding in the wrong direction on his bicycle.

Baldwin tweeted the arresting officer’s name and badge number and accused police of not protecting his family from paparazzi.

"New York City is a mismanaged carnival of stupidity that is desperate for revenue and anxious to criminalize behavior once thought benign," he tweeted.

A few years earlier, Baldwin was removed from a flight after refusing to stop playing “Words With Friends” on his cellphone.

Two photographers separately took Baldwin to court in 2012 and 2013. One said the actor got overly aggressive with him, while the second alleged harassment.

