Armored Car Crashes In Ridgewood

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
An armored car driver was hospitalized with a leg injury Saturday after the rig clipped two utility poles and struck a tree in Ridgewood.

Several armed security guards and uniformed police officers stood by as currency the rig was carrying was transferred to another after the incident in the 300 block of South Maple Avenue.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital.

A heavy-duty wrecker removed the demolished vehicle as traffic was detoured from the scene.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

