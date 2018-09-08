Assailant At Large, Grade School Sheltered In Place, After Stabbing At Route 46 Motel

Contact Us
Red Carpet Inn, Elmwood Park
Red Carpet Inn, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man was hospitalized and a suspect was still at large after a Tuesday morning stabbing at the Red Carpet Inn on Route 46 in Elmwood Park.

Officials enacted a shelter-in-place at Gantner Avenue Elementary School for about an hour as a precaution while police searched the area for the assailant, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The shelter-in-place as later lifted and there was a large police presence in the area for the remainder of the day, the chief said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

